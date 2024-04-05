Lagos Police impound 85 motorcycles in recent clampdown

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command impounded no fewer than 85 motorcycles in different areas of the state.

It was gathered that the operation on Thursday was led by the Commander of the RRS, Olayinka Egbeyemi.

This was contained in a statement issued by the RRS on Friday.

According to the statement, the RRS also received support from the enforcement team of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority during the operation.

The statement read: “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad supported by their counterparts from LAMATA Enforcement Team, yesterday, impounded 85 motorcycles in continuation of the clamp down on motorbikes plying prohibited routes in the state.

“The areas visited by the team include: Ojodu Berger, Aguda (Ikeja), Iju Road, Agege, Iyana Ipaja Bridge, Abule Egba and Ogba.

“In a similar operation two weeks ago, the team led by Egbeyemi impounded 257 motorcycles.

“The state Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has assured all that the exercise would be sustained until there is compliance.”