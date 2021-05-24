The Lagos State police command said that 12 people were arrested as operatives repelled an attempt by hoodlums to burn down its Oke Odo Divisional office on Monday 24th May, 2021.

It stressed that no life was lost and the police station was never burnt.

A statement by the public relations officer in the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the command has also restored normalcy to Elemoro, where another set of hoodlums attempted to set ablaze the newly built police station which accommodates the Area J Command, Ajah and Elemoro Division of the command, in connection with a case of fatal accident recorded in the area on Monday 24th May, 2021.

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police has deployed adequate personnel to the areas, and has also ordered that the incidents at Oke Odo, Ile Epo and Elemoro be thoroughly investigated.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, appealed to the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on the deck to suppress any act of lawlessness and criminality in the state,” he said.