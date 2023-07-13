Lagos police find missing boy, seek to reunite him with family

828 828

The Lagos State Police Command has found a nine-year-old missing boy, Gideon Daniel, in the Idimu area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said members of the public saw the boy roaming the area.

He said: “The boy was found wandering in the area at 2am on July 1, 2023.

“Some good citizens brought him to the police.”

According to Hundeyin, the boy claims to hail from Imo State.

He said that the boy gave the name of his parents as late Mr. Daniel and Mrs. Light Daniel.

The image maker shared the picture of the boy to enable him to reunite with his family.