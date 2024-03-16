Lagos Police Deputy spokesperson, 54 others wear new ranks

The Deputy Spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, Stephen Kuti, and 54 other officers were on Friday full of joy as they wore their new rank of Superintendent of Police.

Command’s Commissioner, Adegoke Fayoade, decorated them with the support of senior officers and their spouses.

The Police Service Commission on March 6 approved the Promotion of 1,607 Deputy Superintendents of Police to substantive Superintendents of Police nationwide, with 55 of them attached to the Lagos State Police Command.

Fayoade, who congratulated the officers for the new rank, enjoined them to be above board.

He said that promotion was not just a ceremony, but a call for more work, dedication and a change of attitude in the way they carry out their operations.

The police commissioner advised them to play major roles in improving the image of the Force in view of the bad representation by few unprofessional officers.

He said: “You must exhibit the best character at all times, be a good listener, problem solver and must be available to the public.

“Having a new rank does not mean you are lord in your community, unit and family.

“Your new rank should make you more humble, responsible and responsive.

“Your promotion is a call to duty, a call to service, a call to more responsibilities.

“You must endeavour to make a difference with your new rank.”

Kuti, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on the sidelines of the decoration, appreciated the Inspector-General of Police and Police Service Commission for the promotion.

He assured the authorities of his commitment and dedication to the job, stressing that he was aware of the responsibilities the new rank placed on him.