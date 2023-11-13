Lagos police convene stakeholders’ meeting to address protest by transport drivers

The Lagos State Police Command has concluded a stakeholders’ meeting aimed at addressing the proposed Monday November 13 protest by public transport drivers in the state.

Drivers in the state had served a notice about their plan to withdraw their vehicles from the roads on Monday in protest against Lagos State Traffic Management Authorityy.

At the meeting attended by the leadership of the Police Command, Lagos State Government, LASTMA and the National Union of Road Transport Workers, germane issues and concerns raised by the drivers were critically looked into.

The stakeholders, at the conclusion of the meeting, agreed to work together to ensure obedience to all traffic laws on the part of the transporters and checkmating excesses of law enforcement officers within the state. In addition, the NURTW agreed to a larger meeting much later on Monday.

At the meeting were Deputy Commissioners of Police Waheed Ayilara (SCID), Fatai Tijani (Operations), Khan Salihu (Administration), Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS) – CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, Commander Taskforce – CSP Shola Jejeloye. Others are Honourable Sola Giwa – the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Bolaji Oreagba – General Manager LASTMA, delegates of NURTW Lagos Chapter led by Alhaji Sulyman Ojora (Kudeti) amongst others.

The Lagos State Police Command assured Lagosians that the Command had made adequate deployments in line with prioritizing their safety and security, while encouraging them to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.