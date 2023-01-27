Lagos Police Command deploys newly-recruited Constables 

The Lagos State Police Command said it has posted all newly-graduated Constables from the Police Academies across the country from the state to the communities they hail from.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

In the statement on his Twitter handle, Hundeyin said: “All Constables of Lagos State origin, 228 of them, of the 10,000 that graduated from various Police training institutions last month, reported for duty today.

“All have been posted to their respective LGAs to boost Community Policing.

“Welcome on board, guys!”