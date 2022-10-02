Lagos Police Command confirms killing of two POS robbers

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that a mob carried out jungle justice on two men, who allegedly robbed a POS attendant at Igando area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin revealed that the incident happened on Independence Day, stressing that the mob set the victims ablaze and burnt them beyond recognition.

“Police arrived at the scene but the mob had fled. Investigation has commenced,” he said.

The image maker, however, frowned at the action of the mob, wondering how to put a stop to the archaic and criminal practice.

Hundeyin re-affirmed that jungle justice was a criminal case in Nigeria, calling on members of the public to stop the crime.

He said rather, they should hand over the suspect to the police for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson has commended crime reporters for doing fantastic job in reporting the arrest of criminals in Lagos state.

He, however, urged judiciary correspondents to do more, to update Nigerians on the progress of prosecution of criminal cases in various courts in Lagos.

“This would halt the fallacy that, Police were collecting money and releasing suspects,” he said.