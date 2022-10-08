Lagos Police Command arrests six policemen over alleged extortion + Photo

The Lagos State Police Command has summoned six policemen to its headquarters in Ikeja over an alleged extortion of N100,000 from a member of the public.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said: “Six policemen are involved in the matter.

“They have been summoned to the headquarters in Ikeja for interrogation.

“The money involved has been collected back for the owner.”

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Hundeyin further revealed: “The officers were summoned to the headquarters today.

“The complainant positively identified them all.

“They have been handed over to the Provost department for appropriate disciplinary measures.”

NAN reports that on Thursday, a member of the public, simply identified as Oluwagbadura, on his verified Twitter handle, alleged that some policemen extorted him.

He claimed that that around 2:45pm, some police officers stopped him at Soliki, Aguda, Lagos and conducted the usual search on him.

Oluwagbadura alleged that at about 3:44pm, the officers escorted him to a PoS and withdrew N100,000 of his hard earned money.

He tweeted: “After the search and not finding anything on me, they proceeded to seize my phone and company laptop and tagged me a yahoo boy.

“My crime, they said, is that I do not have an ID card as a freelancer.

“They searched my phone.

“They called me a criminal for chatting with my friends on WhatsApp.

“They threatened to shoot and lock me up!

“Next, they took me to their station, just few meters away, then forced me to admit to being a criminal.”

Oluwagbadura further said that he refused to admit committing any crime, stressing that the officers then asked him to write a statement and thereafter signed papers to bail himself.

He added: “I transferred N100,000 to the POS vendor, and then paid N2,000 for charges (which was screenshot.).”

He said that there were six officers and one of them threatened to deal with him in the cell and nothing would happen.

He said some of them were in mufti, including the one who acted as their lead.

“All of these things happened at the Police divisional headquarters, Soliki Aguda. I need Justice and my money back, please,” he tweeted.

NAN observed that the complaint was tweeted at about 7:46pm, while many members of the public reacted to the post.

At 10:36pm, Oluwagbadura tweeted again to thank all that helped to broadcast his complaints.

He said: “Update: First, thanks to everyone who contributed a tweet.

“I got my money back completely.

“Special thanks to @SavvyRinu, @BenHundeyin (the spokesman for police in Lagos), @segalink and the DPO, who was pretty nice.”