Lagos Police Command arrests notorious armed robbery gang

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a three-man gang for allegedly dispossessing motorists of their belongings around Abiola Garden, Ketu/Ojota Road, Lagos.

The suspects, Kareem Ahmed aged 26 and Afo Emma aged 24 were found with 5 stolen android phones, a jack knife, a cutlass, a mask and weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

The suspects, police confirmed, are currently providing information in the ongoing investigation aimed at arresting other criminal elements in the axis.

The arrest follows repeated complaints from motorists on the activities of these miscreants along the Ketu/Ojota Road.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi has directed that efforts be sustained in all identified black spots in the state towards ensuring that all miscreants in these areas are apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.