The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has approved the appointment of DSP Matilda Umiah Ngbaronye as the new Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command.

This was made known in a statement by the spokesman of the Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday.

According to Adejobi, Ngbaronye was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on April 19, 2010.

She has served in various capacities in Lagos State Police Command.

Before her appointment as the DPPRO, she was the Crime Officer, Dolphin Estate Division, Ikoyi; General Investigation/Fingerprint Expert at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti; Officer-in-Charge, Public Complainants Bureau, after which she was deployed to African Union Mission in Somalia, where she made the country proud and excelled as the Public Information Officer.

Ngbaronye, a good image manager, has attended the Advanced Detective Course, Human Rights Protection Course and many others courses both within and outside Nigeria.