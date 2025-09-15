Lagos police command appoints new spokesperson

The Lagos State Police Command has appointed Abimbola Adebisi, a Superintendent of Police (SP) as its new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

She takes over from Acting PPRO Babaseyi Oluseyi, who assumed the role after Benjamin Hundeyin was appointed Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) on September 4, 2025.

Adebisi holds a BA (Ed) in English Language and Literature from Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun State.

She also obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution and an MA in English Language from the National Open University of Nigeria.

In addition, she completed a Certificate in Child Protection Course at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, alongside training in Human Rights, Human Psychology, and Conflict Management.

She also attended the Advanced Detective Course at the Police Staff College, Jos.

Adebisi is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), the International Association of Women Police (IAWP), and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

She previously served as Staff Officer to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Personal Assistant to the Commissioner of Police in the Special Protection Unit (SPU), and most recently as Police Public Relations Liaison Officer at the SPU, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

