The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has expressed and reaffirmed his zero tolerance for gender and/or domestic violence, which has occasioned many family problems, social dislocations and deviant behaviours that are, in turn, detrimental to national development in the country.

The operational guru, expressed his displeasure for this societal menace while advising the newly wedded couple at the wedding ceremony of the daughter to Shina Olukolu, the Commissioner of Police, Anti-Fraud Unit, Force CID, Alagbon, Lagos.

The wedding took place in Lekki area of Lagos State on Saturday.

Odumosu vowed to partner with relevant government and Non-Governmental bodies to ostracise anyone caught in the devilish act in Lagos State.

He also charged the couple to uphold the sanctity of marriage and live a worthy life devoid of violence and dysfunctional conflicts.

He seized the opportunity to congratulate the parents of the couple for the successful ceremony.

He also commended the senior officers and men of the Nigeria Police, who were deployed for various assignments at the event, for their commitment and steadfastness.