An alleged serial killer and ranking member of Eye Confraternity, Segun Agodo, was arrested Sunday April 4, 2021 around 10am by detectives attached to the Sagamu Road division in Odongunyan area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The suspect had been on the wanted list of the Lagos command of the Nigeria Police in connection with many murder cases, including the killing of a policeman in Ikorodu.

According to a statement by the police public relations officer in the state, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Sunday, Agodo was sighted in Ikorodu while the Divisional Police Officer and his men were on surveillance patrol and he was promptly arrested.

Two locally made revolver pistols, loaded with seven and fourteen rounds of cartridges respectively; one axe; some cutlasses and assorted charms were recovered from him.

Similarly, Adejobi said police detectives attached to the Alakuko Division of the command, on Friday April 2, 2021, at about 5.30am, arrested one Sola Akinwole, 27, where he and his gang members were robbing a car/motorcycles shop located at AMJE Bus Stop, Alakuko Area of Lagos State.

After receiving a distress call from the shop, police detectives raced to the scene. The suspected armed robber had shot one of the guards at the shop, Tairu Baba, 20, before the police arrived the scene.

One locally made pistol and four cartridges were recovered from the suspect.

In another development, the police operatives attached to FESTAC Division on Saturday April 3, 2021, at about 3pm, arrested one Jonas Nnubia, 43, for defiling his wife’s niece (name withheld) at 1st Avenue, L Close, FESTAC, Lagos State.

The victim, who was taken to the police station in company of some officials of the Child Protection Network, Lagos State, alleged that the suspect had defiled her repeatedly and warned her not to tell anyone or she would be killed.

Adejobi said the victim had been taken to the hospital for necessary medical examination and that discreet investigation is ongoing into the matter.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects involved in the cases be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation and possible prosecution,” he said.

He said the police commissioner also vowed that the command would do everything necessary to ensure that Lagos State is rid of criminals, especially cultists who are the major perpetrators of crimes and social vices in the state.

He also promised to continually partner with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and other interest groups in fighting against gender/domestic violence in the state.