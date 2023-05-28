Lagos police arrest Yoruba Nation agitators, recover weapons

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested two Yoruba Nation agitators in the Alausa area of the state, recovered charms and weapons from them.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday, said that the agitators stormed a police station in the early hours of Sunday.

“The agitators, numbering 15, stormed Alausa Police Division at about 5:35 a.m. today, chanting, ‘Yoruba Nation has taken over,’ and injured some police officers who attempted to disperse them.

“Two of the agitators were arrested while the rest took to their heels following the prompt and coordinated response of the police.

“The suspects, who were arrested with charms, dangerous weapons and different offensive insignias bearing Yoruba Nation Army, stormed Alausa Division along with others at about the same time another group was attempting to take over a radio station in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“They claimed they came to officially inform the police that the United Nations had granted approval for the take off of Yoruba Nation,” he said.

He said that the arrested suspects are currently assisting the police in the ongoing investigation into the subversive plans of the group.

“The suspects are assisting the police while their network of sponsors will soon be unveiled and brought to justice in the overriding internal security interest of the state,” he said.

The police image-maker said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has warned subversive elements to steer clear of the state or face the wrath of the law.

“The command is fully ready and has the strong will and operational orientation to bring the full weight of the law to bear on them or on any other elements that might attempt to disrupt the stable security order in Lagos.

“While working in synergy with other security agencies, the command has maximally deployed its intelligence, human and operational assets across the length and breadth of the state.

“The command will effectively suppress any ill-advised persons or groups under any nomenclature who might be attempting to test the will of law enforcement operatives of the command before, during and after the May 29, 2023, inauguration,” he said.

According to him, Owohunwa appreciates the good people of the state for their unrelenting cooperation with the police.

Hundeyin said that the CP has urged residents to continue to manifest their patriotism by promptly reaching out to the police or nearest security agency whenever the need arises.