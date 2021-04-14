Operatives attached to the Ijora Division of the Lagos State Police Command on April 13, 2021 arrested one vigilante, Lukman Rasak, for shooting one Musa Yahaya, 28, in the chest at Ijora area of the state.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Rasak was arrested and his gun recovered from him with some cartridges.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that in another development, policemen attached to Elemoro Division on April 14 at about 2am arrested 17 suspected armed robbers at their various hideouts within the area based on intelligence gathering.

Items recovered from them are three cut-to-size locally-made pistols and four live cartridges.

He said investigation revealed that the suspected armed robbers were the bandits that had been terrorising residents and POS operators at Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that all the suspects be transferred to the State CID, Panti, Yaba-Lagos, for proper investigation and possible prosecution,” Adejobi said.