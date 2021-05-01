In furtherance of the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, to consistently go after criminals and hoodlums in Lagos State, the Police operatives attached to Festac Division of the Lagos State Police Command, led by the Divisional Police Officer, on 29th April 2021 at about 9am arrested the duo of Nnonyelu Kelechukwu, m and Okongi Godspower, m, in possession of a stolen car.

Some community leaders in Festac had informed the Divisional Police Officer that the suspects wanted to sell one unregistered Lexus 2004 SUV to one Anas at the rate of N1,000,000 and they suspected that the vehicle must have been stolen.

The DPO and his team tracked down and arrested the suspects and the unregistered Lexus SUV was recovered. The suspects confessed that they removed the vehicle from somewhere in Alaba-Rago Area of Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has commended the efforts of the division for arresting the suspected armed robbers and directed that they should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation and possible arrest of other members of the syndicate.