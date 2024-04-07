Lagos: Police arrest three suspected armed robbers

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three suspected armed robbers who allegedly robbed a victim of his cash and valuables estimated at about N4 million in 2023.

The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the victim, whose name was not mentioned, came to Ikorodu Police Division on October 10, 2023 to report that he was robbed at Igbolomu area of Ikorodu at gunpoint by a gang of armed robbers.

He said the complainant reported that the suspects collected his gold chain, pendant and hand chain, which was valued at N3.4 million.

The spokesperson said the suspects also robbed the complainant of his Samsung Galaxy S12 mobile phone, valued at N280,000, two scalers valued at N24,000, a power bank and cash sum of $200 (about N300,000).

The image maker said that the police tracked and arrested two of the suspected armed robbers, ages 28 and 38, at Igbolomu area of Ikorodu in March.

Hundeyin said: “Based on their confessions, at about 1am on Monday, another suspect, 32, who claimed to be a photographer/director of production of a newspaper organisation, was also arrested.

“He confessed to have participated in the robbery attack on the complainant and that they sold the gold chain at the rate of N2.2 million and he got N400,000 as his share.

“The suspect also said that the gun used was presently in possession of one Alhaji, who he claimed is in prison custody over another offence.”

Hundeyin said that all the suspects confessed to the crime and were presently helping the police in further investigations.