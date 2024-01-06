Lagos police arrest three for staging street carnival

The Lagos State Police Command said its operatives have arrested three men for disturbing public peace in the Shasha, Akowonjo area of the state.

The command disclosed this in a statement on Saturday via its official handle on X.

The statement, which was issued by the state Public Police Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the men, Julius Osimirin, 43, Isiaka Kabiru, 16, and Ajewole Ajugba, 42, were arrested for disregarding existing laws regulating the use of speakers in public in the state.

Hundeyin noted that the suspects were arrested at about 12:23 p.m. on Abatti Street, Shasha where they were setting the stage for their carnival.

The statement read, “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested three suspects in Shasha, Akowonjo area of Lagos for staging a street carnival in total disregard for existing laws regulating the use of speakers in public in Lagos State.

“The suspects, Julius Osimirin aged 43, Isiaka Kabiru aged 16 and Ajewole Ajugba aged 42 were arrested at about 12:23 p.m. on Abatti Street, Shasha where they were setting the stage for their carnival.”

The command stated that the arrest was “sequel to the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, to the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi to bring to book any person found attempting to break these laws.”

He noted that “Fayoade had earlier met with organisers of the carnival, advising them on the need to get a hall for their carnival and stay away from shutting down streets or disturbing public peace.”

Upon the conclusion of investigations, the three suspects will be arraigned in court.

Also Read:

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency had met with leaders of religious institutions in a bid to discuss ways of curtailing noise pollution from worship centres.

The meeting, which was held at Alausa, came on the heels of an earlier engagement with nightclub and bar owners as part of the agency’s campaign to clamp down on the menace of noise pollution in the state.