Police operatives attached to the Area D Command, Mushin, Lagos on Monday 17th May, 2021, arrested one Nwugo Oforuike, 30, a suspected member of Aiye Confraternity.

One locally made pistol, one live cartridge, one car key, one Infinix Hot 8 light phone, one neck chain and one iron rod were recovered from him.

In the same vein, the police operatives attached to Ojo Division of the Lagos State police command on the same day, at about 6am, arrested a suspected serial house breaker, Marcus Ikechukwu, 34, who had been breaking into people’s homes at the Ikotun, Igando, Surulere and other places within the state.

The police team while on patrol at Alaba International Market, also intercepted one green T4 bus and upon search, some suspected stolen items were recovered.

The items include one large cutter for breaking into houses and three big generators.

The suspect, Ikechukwu, has confessed to the crime that he has broken into many houses in Surulere, Igando and Ikotun areas.

In the same area, two suspected traffic robbers/house breakers were arrested at Tiv Yam Market, off Lagos/Badagry Expressway, Alaba Rago, Ojo Lagos.

The suspects are Abdulkareem Hamzat, 24, and Nura Adamu, 20.

Two daggers, giant cutter, one cutlass, catapult and some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were found on them.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be handed over to the command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible.

He further appealed to the general public to beware of strange faces in their various communities and relate closely with their Divisional Police Officers and local vigilantes as a measure to curb crimes and criminality in the state.