Police operatives attached to the Mushin Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Yusuf Saliu, 32, with one of the suspected stolen motorcycles at the Dalemo Police Post during the October 2020 violent #EndSARS protest in Lagos State.

According to a statement by the command’s public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Saliu was arrested on Monday 22nd March, 2021 at about 9.30pm, based on an intelligence on the activities and involvement of the suspect in the vandalism of the Daleko Police Post.

He was seen riding the said bike with Reg No. APP 476 Q.

The motorcycle has been recovered and the matter has been transferred to the command’s special squad for further investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu.

The Commissioner of Police has reiterated the command’s readiness to work with the members of the public on sharing of useful information and exchange of ideas that will assist the command in combating crimes and criminality in the state.