Operatives attached to Satellite and Aguda Divisions of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspected traffic robbers each at different locations in their areas.

The spokesman of the Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

The Satellite Division arrested two suspected traffic armed robbers along Agboju/Alakija on the Lagos/Badagry Expressway on February 19, 2021 at 10:35pm.

The two male suspects, Solomon Ayuba, 26, and Manase David, 20, were caught in the act by the police when they were attacking unsuspecting commuters in the area, while other members of the gang took to their heels.

The police operatives had placed suspected armed robbers under surveillance for some days before they were eventually arrested.

Items recovered from them included one locally-made pistol, some cartridges and two face masks.

In the same vein, the operatives attached to Aguda Division on February 20, 2021 at about 1:35pm, arrested two suspected traffic robbers while attacking and robbing a Toyota Siena Bus with Registration No AAA 30 AZ, driven by one Apele Mohammed on transit at Olatunji Onimole Street by Brown Junction.

The male suspects are Ismail Abayomi, 24, and Seun Akinbunu, 25.

The suspects and others at large attacked the bus, broke its side screen and robbed one Atinuke Adisa of her Infinix-8 phone.

In another development, operatives attached to the office of the Area Commander, Area E Festac arrested two suspects with some vandalised rail tracks belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation on February 20, 2021 at about 4pm.

The policemen that were on routine check stopped the vehicle driven by Victor Akpan, 21, of Ijora, Lagos and his accomplice, Adesina Folorunsho, of 36, Biefield, Apapa Road and discovered the vandalised rail tracks in the said vehicle.

They could not give any satisfactory account of the vandalised items but claimed that they got them from some miscreants.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspected traffic robbers be taken to State CID, Panti for thorough investigation, while the Area Commander Area E, Festac works with his DPOs and intensify efforts to trace the fleeing traffic robbers and carry out thorough investigation on the vandalised rail tracks.

The police boss also reaffirmed the command’s commitment to continually flush out criminals and hoodlums from Lagos State.