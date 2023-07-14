Lagos police arraign man over iPhone theft

828 828

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a 25-year-old man, Kabiru Gafar, for allegedly stealing an iPhone valued N180,000,

Gafar, who was arraigned on Friday, is facing a two-count charge of stealing before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 26, 2023 at 10am at 34, Joseph Dosu Way, Old NEPA, Badagry.

Adeosun said the defendant stole the iPhone XR belonging to the complainant, Toyosi Biliya.

He said that the defendant was caught by passersby and handed over to the police.

Adeosun said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, T.A. Popoola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Popoola adjourned the case until August 15, 2023 for mention.