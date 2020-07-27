Lagos and Plateau States accounted for over half of the 648 new Coronavirus Disease infections recorded by Nigeria on Monday.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Monday.

Lagos and Plateau States had 328 cases combined, which was more than half of the country’s total infection of 648.

While Lagos State had 180 cases, Plateau State followed with 148 new infections.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had 44 new infections, while Ondo State recorded 42 cases, Kwara, 38; Rivers, 32; Oyo, 29; Kaduna, 21; Osun, 20; Edo, 17; Ogun, 17; and Ekiti, 11.

Other states with new infections were Kano (9), Benue (9), Delta (9), Abia (9), Niger (7), Gombe (3), Borno (1), Bauchi (1) and Imo (1).

With the latest infections, Nigeria’s total confirmed cases come to 41,180, while those successfully treated and discharged were 18,203, with 860 deaths.