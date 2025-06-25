Lagos plans traffic diversion ahead of 110-day bridge repair

The Lagos State Government has released a diversion plan ahead of the repair of the Ogudu/Ifako Bridge, which will take 110 days.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, revealed this in a statement he signed and issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said that the repair, postponed earlier, would begin from June 28, 2025 and end on October 15, 2025.

The commissioner said that the repair was expected to be carried out in eight phases on both lanes.

He said: “The first to fourth phases, covering the stretch of Ogudu/Ifako Bridge inbound Alapere, will commence from Saturday, June 28 and end on Saturday, August 16 (50 days).

“Phases five to eight, covering the stretch of Ogudu/Ifako inbound Oworoshoki, will be fixed between Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, October 5 (51 days).”

Osiyemi advised motorists to use alternative routes during the partial closure of the bridge for the repair.

He added: “Alternative routes for phase one: Motorists from Iyana Oworo will go through Gbagada to connect Anthony to access Ikorodu Road after which they will have free movement to their desired destinations.

“One lane will be used near work area (50m before and after).

“For alternative routes for phase two, motorists from Eko Bridge will go through Funsho Williams Avenue to connect Ikorodu Road.”

Osiyemi gave the assurance that officers of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be on ground to minimise inconveniences and manage traffic on the routes, adding: “Motorists are implored to be patient during the partial closure of the bridge (50m before and after repair site).”

