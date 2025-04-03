Lagos pensioners give Sanwo-Olu 14-day ultimatum to address grievances

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners in Lagos State has issued a 14-day ultimatum to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address the pressing issues affecting pensioners in the state.

The union, which represents the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners, made the demand during a press conference held in Lagos on Wednesday.

At the forefront of the pensioners’ grievances is the non-implementation of the N32,000 pension increase, which was promised to take effect in July 2024 following the implementation of the National Minimum Wage Act. The union also highlighted the non-payment of 57 months’ accrued pension arrears stemming from the 2019 Consequential Adjustment.

The pensioners have voiced their frustrations with the lack of progress, with Rev. Oluremi Johnson, Chairman of the NUP Lagos chapter, stating: “We have made spirited efforts to meet with the Head of Service, LASPEC DG, but all to no avail. We’ve called, written letters, but they continue to avoid us,” Johnson added.

The union also demanded the payment of arrears of the 20% five-yearly pension increase, effective January 2024, as well as the inclusion of all pensioners from state parastatals onto the ORACLE platform.

Rev. Dr. Titus Gregory Aderemi, Vice Chairman of the NUP, expressed deep concern for the elderly pensioners, saying: “They have messed the old people up. We have suffered. How will a government not take care of the elderly?”

Aderemi emphasized that many pensioners are surviving on as little as N5,000 monthly, which he described as insufficient.

As an elderly pensioner, Aderemi reflected on his own contributions to the state’s progress, stating:

“By November, I will be 83 years old. I have labored as a teacher, contributing to the careers of many leaders. Yet, we have suffered.” He expressed disappointment with the government’s priorities and noted that pensioners’ concerns seem to be overlooked.

Aderemi also pointed out the rising cost of living following the removal of fuel subsidies, further exacerbating the struggles of retirees who retired with low pensions.

The union has given the Lagos State government a 14-day ultimatum to address their demands. If their grievances are not addressed, the pensioners are prepared to take further action.

Rev. Johnson concluded: “We are senior citizens, and we don’t want to become senior miscreants. We appeal to the governor to come to our aid by approving all our entitlements.” The pensioners are also calling for respect for the office of the governor and the state’s Centre of Excellence status.

