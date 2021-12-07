Lagos Peace Walk: Church urges support for Governor Sanwo-Olu

The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Yaba District Headquarters (Ogo Serafu) has thrown its support on the Peace Walk planned by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Chairman of the church’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Apostle Samuel Sogunro, made this known.

Sogunro, who spoke on behalf of the church, gave the backing during a news conference at the church’s headquarters in Ijeshatedo.

Sanwo-Olu had on November 30 called on the youths and other stakeholders to join him in a Peace Walk for the healing of Lagos State after the disturbances that trailed the 2020 #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

The news conference was to announce the 50th Anniversary of the church, Cathedral Dedication and 51st Harvest Thanksgiving.

Sogunro, a former Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic, said that what had happened was irreversible, but all had to come together and move the nation forward.

According to him, the whole issue about #EndSARS protest and its aftermath came with a lot of lessons learnt.

He said: “The bottom line is that we must move forward as a nation.

“And we continue to learn everyday.

“I believe that what happened during that EndSARS will never repeat itself again.

“So many things, many infrastructure of government were destroyed/

“I bet you if it had been other states, they will not get over it till thy kingdom come, but we want to appreciate the Lagos State Government for rising up to that challenge.

“Lagos State Government has been doing very well as far as infrastructural development and listens to the masses.

“So, the Peace Walk is the thing that everyone wants to embrace.

“What has happened has happened.

“We need to move on.

“Let us come together and forge ahead.

“I believe the government is reasoning in the right direction.

“So people should join hand with the government to make sure that we come together and build our country ourselves.”

Sogunro said that the church, formerly known as The Holy Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Church Movement, Ijeshatedo, was founded in 1970 by late Senior Apostle Nathaniel Aderibigbe Ajijolaoluwa in a small shop at Johnson Bus Stop, ljesha Road, Surulere, Lagos.

He said that since inception, the church had exhibited its spirituality and revealed revelations, of which a lot of testimonies abound.

According to him, the church has billed to celebrate its 50+1 anniversary and dedication of its cathedral on December 11, and the Adult Harvest Thanksgiving Service on December 12.

He said that the church had highlighted a lot of activities for the three major programmes, which had started on November 28 with health check, health talk and evangelism.

Sogunro said that there had been praise concert, symposium, visit to orphanage home, with inter-branch Bible Quiz, Prophetic Night on December 8.

He urged Christians to continue to live according to the dictates of the Lord God so as to live meaningful lives.