As part of efforts aimed at finally resolving issues arising from the crisis in the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, an 11-man advisory committee was last night constituted to serve as the clearing house on all party matters in the state and to further implement decisions taken during the reconciliation meetings.

In a communique signed by elders of the party after a meeting with the National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee (NRSC) and witnessed by four former governors, the elders resolved to “bury the hatchet in the interest of the party and work together henceforth to build a united party capable of winning elections and providing good governance to the good people of Lagos State”.

They also resolved to withdraw all pending court cases filed by members concerning the affairs of the party in Lagos State , stop all parallel party meetings at all levels and further agreed to join hands together to uphold the terms of the reconciliation.

“The elders agreed that there will be no room for imposition of candidates, that they will create a level playing field for all party members seeking to contest party and public offices and that the leaders will leave the meeting with the determination and readiness to send a clear signal to all their supporters about the new spirit of togetherness, unity, cohesion, co-operation, concession and brotherhood among PDP members in Lagos State”, it stated

The nine Lagos PDP elders who attended the meeting with the NRSC also resolved to set up an 11-member Advisory Committee consisting of elders of the party to be charged with the responsibility of serving as clearing house on all party issues and to implement all the decisions taken at yesterday’s meeting with the NRSC.

Two other elders are to be invited to join those in attendance to form the Advisory Committee which would have its inaugural meeting next week.

Those in attendance and who signed the five-point communique were former PDP National Deputy Chairman (South), Chief Olabode George, ex-member of the Board of Trustees of the party, Chief Aduke Maina, a former minister under the Obasanjo administration, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, former Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor, former governorship candidates of the party, Chief Jimi Agbaje and Dr. Ade Dosunmu.

Others at the meeting were former secretary of the party, Remi Akintoye, the incumbent state chairman, Deji Doherty, and the secretary, Prince Muiz Dosunmu, while former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, former Governors of Katsina, Cross River and Gombe, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, Sen. Liyel Imoke, and Dr. Ibrahim Dankwanbo witnessed the signing of the communique by the party leaders.