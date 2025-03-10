Lagos PDP factions reunite, say ready to defeat APC

The Peoples Democratic Party factions and leaders in Lagos State say they have reunited and are ready to take power from the All Progressives Congress in 2027.

Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee and pioneer Lagos State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Muritala Ashorobi, revealed this on Sunday.

In a communiqué issued on Sunday after a meeting at his residence in Victoria Island, Lagos State, Ashorobi stated that the reconciliation meeting took place on Saturday.

He added that party leaders had resolved to challenge the APC and reclaim power in 2027.

The meeting also agreed that the party’s current structure would remain unchanged and urged all members to unite.

“Party members across 20 local government areas must mobilise Lagos residents to remove the APC in 2027,” the chairman stated.

Ashorobi also warned members secretly working for the APC to stop or leave the PDP immediately.

Anti-party activities, he stressed, would no longer be tolerated.

Also Read:

“The APC has failed Nigerians and must be voted out in 2027,” he said.

According to him, several prominent PDP elders and members attended the meeting.

They included former Deputy National Chairman, PDP leader in the South West, and Board of Trustees life member, Chief Olabode George.

Others were former Minister, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu; former BoT member, Aduke Maina; PDP State Chairman, Philip Aivojib; reconciliation committee members; and state executive members.

Post Views: 13