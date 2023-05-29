Lagos PDP expresses shock over Dokpesi’s death

The Lagos State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of the Chairman, DAAR Communications and Founder of AIT and Ray Power FM, Chief Raymond Dokpesi as a rude shock, great loss and painful to the party.

Dokpesi, a Chieftain of the PDP and strong ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, died at the age of 71 in Abuja Hospital Monday.

His Son, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr. announced the death in a statement.

Reacting, PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, who commiserated with the family, members of staff, management of DAAR Communications and the party in a statement in Lagos, said that PDP would miss Dokpesi.

Amode said: “The death of the founder of AIT and Raypower, High Chief (Dr) Raymond Dokpesi, came to us in the Lagos state chapter of the PDP as a rude shock.

“We are amazed by the news of the death of the successful businessman and a strong member of our party, who died on Monday.

“The death of Dokpesi has definitely created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill but we are consoled by the fact that he left a good legacy as a committed member of the party.

“The death of Dokpesi at this time, when our nation is passing through its worst moment, is regrettable, and he will surely be missed by all of us.”

According to him, the party is now left with his memories and contributions to the development of PDP which are immeasurable.

“Those of us in the Lagos state chapter of the PDP will particularly miss him and we pray that God will grant him eternal rest.

“We, however, wish to express our condolences to his family members, including his wives, children and relatives.

“We also wish to condole with the entire members of the PDP both in Edo and in the entire Nigeria.

“Our prayer is that God will give both his family members and members of the PDP the fortitude to bear this great loss,” the spokesman said.

High Chief Dokpesi pioneered private broadcasting in Nigeria.