Lagos partners NCF for 15th Walk for Nature on Saturday 

The Lagos State Government in conjunction with Nigerian Conservation Foundation NCF is set to hold the 15th edition of the Annual Walk for Nature which will this year highlight the importance of preserving Nature and improving the quality of lives across the state

Addressing a press conference to sensitize the public on the importance of year 2022 Annual Walk for Nature on Tuesday at Alausa, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello said the programme over the years has continued to create awareness and sensitize Lagosians on the importance of Nature Conservation and Biodiversity

He said Lagos State Government had since 2008 been collaborating with Nigerian Conservation Foundation to enlighten the citizenry on the importance of environmental protection and conservation through a yearly programme tagged “WALK FOR NATURE.”

He stressed that the collaboration which has been on annually for the past fifteen (15) years of observing “WALK FOR NATURE” on every third Saturday of October of each year, adding that the theme for each year is coined from the theme of World Environment Day –“ Only One Earth”

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environment, Dr. Omobolaji Gaji, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner said the State Government is seeking to demonstrate interest in conservation matters through partnership and collaboration with the Private sector and Non-governmental organization in compliance with the SDG 17.

Bello said Walk for Nature is geared towards Promoting healthy lifestyles, improve physical fitness and increasing the environmental health of the residents through a reduction of vehicular emission.

He stressed that the event over the years has created a great deal of consciousness amongst Lagosians especially those on Lagos Island which is one of the 5 divisions of Lagos State.

“To further spread the awareness state-wide, this year’s programme has been extended to other parts of the State, and the commemoration will take place simultaneously in Ikeja Local Government, Surulere Local Government, and Ikoyi Obalende Local Council Development Area as a strategy to decentralize the awareness campaign and better reach out to the populace, he said.

The Director General, Nigeria Conservation Foundation, Dr. Joseph Onoja while speaking, reiterated that the programme is to create more awareness on the activities that mount pressure on biodiversity and wildlife as well as to improve behavioral change amongst the people towards nature.

The Director General, Nigerian Conservation Foundation, who spoke through the Director, Business Development and Communications, Uche Achunine noted that people should always bear in mind that the more they harm some species by killing them and engaged in deforestation, the more they are harming themselves.

He urged everyone to learn how to treat nature nicely in order to promote healthy lifestyle always

and key into the walk to continually promote environmental awareness.

The 2022 Walk for Nature will hold on Saturday 15th of October simultaneously in 3 locations, namely Ikoyi, Ikeja and Surulere Local Government Areas.