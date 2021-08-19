Lagos partners IITA-Solar to explore $50b global solar market

The Lagos State Government has collaborated with the United States-based International Information Technology and Application Solar (IITA-Solar) to explore opportunities in the $50 billion global solar market.

The commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Yetunde Arobieke, disclosed this at the global certification on solar technology training for unemployed youths.

According to her, “renewable energy has continued to bring socio-economic benefits by creating numerous jobs and business opportunities worldwide”.

She added that the government was ready to build capacities of youths to take advantage of such opportunities, including manufacturing, construction and installation, operation and maintenance, as the economy continues to battle growing electricity deficit.

She also disclosed that Lagos government would support youth entrepreneurship as well as take steps to leverage local capabilities to harness its renewable potential for industrial development.

According to her, the world has seen encouraging growth in renewables bring about much larger employment by adopting a comprehensive policy framework that drives the energy transition.

She explained that the collaboration with IITA-Solar, was aimed providing the training for a global certification in solar technology while NABCEP would equip the participants with the skill sets to install and maintain generation systems such as solar farm with voltage up to 16,000 volts associated with transformers.

She disclosed that 280 youths would benefit from the training, which would cover everything from how solar energy to installing solar panels. It involves both in-class and hands-on learning.

She said the graduates would emerge as competent and accredited solar PV design & installation professionals, adding that they would have the confidence and connections to be successful in the growing renewable energy sector.