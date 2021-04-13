Nigeria’s leading luxury hotel, Lagos Oriental Hotel, has further strengthened its commitment to customers in this Holy month of Ramadan by introducing a special discount offer for families to stay together with their loved ones.

The world-class hotel is treating its customers to an exclusive accommodation package at a discounted rate for its Classic Standard, Classic Superior and Classic Deluxe rooms. This package includes early breakfast from 3:00 am, access to the swimming pool, complimentary mini-bar and Wi-Fi.

Speaking on the offer, Philipp Spielhagen, General Manager, Lagos Oriental Hotel noted that “We understand that it is a season of generosity and it is important for us to demonstrate our act of generosity and also help our customers get into the spirit of Ramadan.”

This special offer is tailor-made for all our guests who book our fully-furnished Classic Standard, Classic Superior and Classic Deluxe rooms within the Ramadan period.

During this period, early breakfast (Iftar) for two will be served and guests will have access to the hotel’s marvelous facilities including our outdoor swimming pool, complimentary mini-bar and Wi-Fi throughout their stay.

“We stay true and committed to all our customers and especially to our Muslim customers in this season of Ramadan, which is a most sacred period on the Islamic calendar and a time for Muslims around the world to demonstrate love for humanity through acts of kindness” said Spielhagen.

The Ramadan promo runs from Saturday, April 10 to Saturday, May 15 2021.

Lagos Oriental Hotel, a home for business travellers, tourists and holiday makers, is conveniently located in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos.