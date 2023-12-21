Lagos orders tankers, trailers illegally parked at Cele, Tin Can Port axis to vacate

In a decisive move to tackle congestion and alleviate challenges faced by motoring public, the Lagos State Government has ordered that all illegally parked trailers and tankers along Cele Bus Stop inward Tin Can Port axis to immediately vacate the corridor for an unimpeded flow of traffic.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, gave the order to the drivers on Wednesday.

Hon. Giwa disclosed that the order underscores the commitment of the State Government in ensuring smooth vehicular movement and minimising disruptions caused by the persistent presence of these illegally parked heavy duty vehicles in the specified location.

He disclosed further that the order is also aimed to enhance the overall mobility experience for residents and commuters within the affected areas.

While prioritising the safety and well-being of the general public, the Government emphasised the importance of a seamless and unobstructed road network, urging tanker and trailer drivers to comply with the above directives or be sanctioned in line with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Laws 2018.