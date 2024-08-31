Lagos orders probe into death of Commissioner of Police

The Lagos State Government has ordered a probe into the death of the Commissioner, Akwa State Police Command, CP Abdulwaheed Ayilara.

The Eagle Online recalls the Commissioner of Police died after a surgery at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital on August 29, 2024.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the investigative panel is to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Ayilara after an “uneventful” surgery.

Abayomi said: “The Lagos State Government has sent its condolences to the family of the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Waheed Ayilara, who passed on at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

“Mr. Ayilara, who was in Lagos to undergo a medical procedure, passed away following surgery. His demise has left us all in deep shock and profound sadness.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Lagos State, extends his heartfelt condolences to Ayilara’s family, loved ones, the Police and the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State during this difficult time.

“The late Ayilara was a distinguished officer whose dedication to duty and exemplary leadership had earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the communities he served with so much passion.

“His commitment to maintaining law and order, as well as his unwavering integrity, made him a distinguished officer. His death is a significant loss not only to his family and the Police but also to the entire nation.

“In the light of the circumstances surrounding his passing, happening some hours after an apparently uneventful surgery, the Ministry of Health, following a directive from Mr Governor, has constituted a medical panel to review the clinical circumstances leading to the death. This panel is headed by the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof Adetokunbo Fabanwo. It will submit a comprehensive report on the matter in seven days.

“We share the grief – and understand the anxiety – that this news may have caused and we assure the public that the Lagos State Government is committed to ensuring a thorough investigation.

“Once again, we commiserate with the family of the late Mr. Ayilara, the Police and the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of sorrow. May The Almighty give you the strength to go through this sorrowful time and bless the soul of Commissioner of Police Waheed Ayilara.”

