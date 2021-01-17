The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command to impound vehicles with covered number plate in the state.

The directive, which was re-echoed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has recorded the impoundment of six vehicles by the operatives of RRS in different parts of the State.

Five of the vehicles have been transferred to the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences.

The sixth, a Mercedes Benz ML 350, was intercepted and impounded in Victoria Island by the officers of the squad around 9:30pm on Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle, one Adam Oluremi, 32, threatened and mobilised a military man to shoot the officers.

The officers professionally de-escalated the crisis and successfully towed the vehicle to RRS Headquarters.

Receiving briefing on the issue, Odumosu directed that the vehicle be impounded and the driver prosecuted, maintaining that nobody was above the law of the land.

Meanwhile, RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has charged officers of the squad to be professional in the discharge of their responsibilities, maintaining that they be civil and firm in enforcing the law.

He urged the officers to be dedicated and not to give room for distractions while on duty.

Egbeyemi stated that law abiding Lagosians should look forward to a robust relationship, noting that the squad would be uncompromising with criminals.

He added that criminals should either shape up with the laws of the State or relocate.

