Lagos orders Lekki residents to leave gates open, threatens sanctions

The Lagos State Government has told residents of Lekki Phases 1 and 2 and environ to ensure they leave their gates open between 6am and 11pm in order to ease traffic in the corridor.

The order was issued by the Commissioner of Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, in a statement issued on Friday.

According to Osiyemi, any area that flouts the order would be sanctioned.

He said in the statement: “All Street Gates located in Lekki Phase I, Phase II and environs should be left open from the hours of 6am to 11pm daily during the yuletide season.

“This order is necessary for the ease of movement of vehicular traffic with a view to reducing traffic congestion that may arise due to the holidays.

“By opening the gate, seamless and convenient movement can be made possible during this period for residents and visitors.

“It is important to note that strict compliance is necessary as contravention to this directive will warrant sanctions from the State.

“Furthermore, residents are assured that the State will put the necessary architecture in place to ensure safety and security of all and sundry.”