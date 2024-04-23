Lagos ‘One way’ traffic offenders will now undergo psychiatric test, prosecution – Commissioner

The Lagos State Government has declared that any arrested offender who drives against the flow of traffic, also known as “One-Way” will be taken for psychiatric test and face prosecution.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, disclosed on Tuesday.

He stated this at the commencement of the 2024 ministerial briefing on the activities of the ministry so far during the administration of Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said, “The menace of driving against flow of traffic is worrisome and the state government is determined to curb it.

“Henceforth, any offender apprehended will be taken for psychiatric test as well as prosecuted according to Lagos State Traffic laws.”

Also Read:

The commissioner equally frowned at the growing activities of fake personnel across the metropolis who claim to work for the Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

He therefore released some hotlines to report such activities to relevant authorities, adding that the lines could also be used for reporting traffic situations around the metropolis.

The following are the two hotlines: hotlines: 09020009000, 09020004000