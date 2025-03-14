Lagos Omi-Bus ferry begins commercial operations Friday

The Lagos State Waterways Authority says the Omi-Bus ferry will begin commercial operations on Friday.

Its General Manager, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday.

Emmanuel described the development as a new era of safe, efficient, and reliable water transportation for Lagos residents.

He said: “In line with the Lagos State Government’s vision for a multimodal transportation system, Omi-Bus ferry will provide seamless and affordable water transport services across major routes.

“It will also ease traffic congestion on the roads while offering commuters a faster and more convenient alternative.”

Emmanuel noted that the LASWA mission was to revolutionise water transportation in Lagos by promoting safe, modern, and eco-friendly ferry services and managing Lagos waterways infrastructures.

He added that with the state-of-the-art locally made boats, well-trained crew, and adherence to strict safety protocols, Omi Bus was set to provide passengers with a world-class commuting experience.

He said: “The ferry services will operate on major waterways routes including Ikorodu to Falomo, Falomo to Apapa, Badore to Falomo and CMS ensuring connectivity between key business districts, residential areas, and tourism hubs.

“Each Omi-Bus vessel is equipped with life jackets, emergency response systems, free WiFi and onboard security to guarantee passenger safety at all times.”

Emmanuel urged Lagos residents to expect a smooth and enjoyable ride as Omi-Bus ferry operators integrates digital ticketing using the Cowry cards, real-time tracking, and customer service support to enhance the overall commuting experience.

“Omi-Bus is set to sail for commercial operations from March 14, we invite the public to embrace water transportation as a viable solution to urban mobility challenges,” he said.

