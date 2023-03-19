Lagos, Ogun Polls: INEC fixes time to commence collation of results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the times it would commence the announcement of the results of Saturday’s Governorship and Houses of Assemblies polls.

The States Resident electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the times.

While that of Ogun State has been fixed to commence at 9am, Lagos State says it will convene at 11am.

The will be at the Collation Centre within the INEC office in Yana, Lagos State.

The Ogun State REC, Niyi Ijalaye, disclosed that the will resume at 9am on Sunday.

Ijalaye said the development had become imperative in view of destruction of materials and attacks on officers of the commission.