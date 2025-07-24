Lagos, Ogun governors urge ethical journalism for nation-building

Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State have urged media professionals to uphold democratic values and protect national integrity through responsible journalism.

They made the appeal during the 2025 Lateef Jakande Third Annual Memorial Lecture organised by the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture’s theme was: “Journalism and the Challenges of Nation Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society.”

Abiodun said editors and content creators are today’s national voices shaping Nigeria’s path to progress.

He stated that democracy cannot flourish without a vibrant, responsible, and ethical press committed to public interest and accountability.

He added that the media must renew its dedication to truth, fairness, investigative rigour, and national responsibility in its daily operations.

“Jakande showed that journalists can shape the nation, not merely document its problems,” the governor noted.

The governor urged journalists to reject sensationalism, political bias, and influence from non-state actors seeking to distort public discourse.

Abiodun acknowledged the profession’s challenges: misinformation, digital upheaval, censorship, and security threats now endanger journalism’s core mission in Nigeria.

He reaffirmed his administration’s support for press freedom and pledged to maintain an enabling environment for the media to thrive.

The governor praised editors for defending democratic values, especially during the nation’s military era when press freedoms were under attack.

He said: “Many among you risked lives, faced arrests, and endured detentions to protect liberty and national dignity.

“These sacrifices continue to guide Nigeria along the path of justice, equity, and truth.”

Abiodun further praised their commitment to the values Alhaji Jakande stood for throughout his public and journalistic life.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by Commissioner of Information, Gbenga Omotosho, said Nigeria must urgently address fake news and information overload.

He stressed this was crucial as the country seeks visionary leadership, social equity, unity, and sustainable development.

Sanwo-Olu described Jakande as a fearless journalist who used the power of the pen to drive national transformation.

He added: “Jakande turned ideas into action, and dreams into projects that directly touched the lives of ordinary people.”

He noted that governance requires sincerity, discipline, and a people-first mindset, not complex theories or rhetoric, adding that from free education and low-cost housing to basic healthcare, Jakande’s policies left a lasting legacy in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu described Jakande’s 1979 to 1983 tenure as a model for inclusive, people-centred governance in Nigeria.

He urged today’s leaders to embrace governance reforms that deliver real results and honour Jakande’s legacy.

