Lagos officials visit Ikorodu, speak on flash flooding

Lagos State Government officials on Thursday visited and sympathised while allaying the fears of some Ikorodu residents affected by the recent flash flood following over 13 hours rainfall, assuring residents that necessary measures are in place to effectively manage the flash floods.

Speaking with newsmen after an extensive assessment tour to check the level of work on the Ikorodu Drainage infrastructure construction, the Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, said when all the infrastructure construction is completed, it will address the perennial flooding issues in Ikorodu as a whole.

He explained that the intensity of the rainfall that was experienced in Lagos on Monday/Tuesday is the type which magnitude does not occur regularly but can only be experienced in decades.

According to Rotimi-Akodu: “What happened here is from nature, the effects of Climate change is real, and that is why we’re all out to see that we ensure the optimal functioning of our resilient infrastructures to tackle these challenges.”

“We are here to convey Mr. Governor’s message of sympathy to the people affected through dislocation as well as properties damaged and lost.

“We are here to also assess the level of damages and to check how far the ongoing drainage project has gone and what we can quickly put in place to mitigate the pains and alleviate the problems.”

Rotimi-Akodu said the inspection team, which also included officials from the Ministry of Special Duties, is to ensure an assessment of all humanitarian needs and see what the ministry would do to help the residents of Ijede and environs.

He stated that the government will ensure that the contractor handling the drainage project expedites work to address the immediate challenges in the areas affected whilst also sticking to the timeliness for the completion of the project, reminding residents that majority of the areas affected are flood plain areas.

The Special Adviser to the Governor also advised residents to always display a positive attitude towards the environment, especially waste disposal.

He said they can do this by ensuring that our waste does not end up in our drains, roads/ median/ road setbacks and open spaces.

He said: “We must also ensure that we avoid encroachment on road infrastructure, especially Right of Way,

“We should be reminded that what goes around comes around.

“If a problem arises from negative human elements, it is going to affect everybody.”

A member of the State House of Assembly representing Ikorodu II constituency, who also joined the inspection team, Hon. Abiodun Moshood, expressed delight that the team visited Ikorodu to assess the situation, urging a speeding up of work on the ongoing drainage/infrastructure construction in the corridor.

Moshood informed that contrary to the opinion of some residents, the ongoing drainage project has not been abandoned.

It has a 12 months completion period and was flagged off about six months ago with another six months before its completion.

He expressed conviction that after the completion of the projects in a few months, it would permanently provide a lasting solution to flash flooding the residents of Ijede experienced in the last 48 hours, saying the projects are in two phases.

Whilst also speaking, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde, said he joined the inspection to the affected areas to carry out a preliminary assessment of what really happened and also gather the right information and statistics to enable the government take appropriate humanitarian decisions

Other top functionaries in the team included the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services Engr. Mahamood Adegbite; Permanent Secretary, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Sesan Ogundeko; Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Osayintolu; Chairman, Ijede LCDA, Hon. Tunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba; Director Fire Service, Magaret Adeseye; and directors from the involved Ministries and Agencies..

Places visited included the ongoing construction of the Outfall Channel for the ongoing Gberigbe Road Project (One Fold) Outfall, which cut across One Fold Community, Okeletu Road, Unity Estate, Gbopa Community, Abule-Eko Community, all in Ijede; Ongoing construction of Palm Avenue Collector Drain Oke-Eletu, Ijede and Igbogbo.

