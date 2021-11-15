Lagos NUJ trains 500 journalists on new media skills

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, has trained about 500 members in the past one year to update their skills in the profession.

Adeleye Ajayi, NUJ Lagos Council Chairman, disclosed this on Monday while giving inventory of his achievements during a Thank You Visit/Get Together at Lagos Office of the News Agency of Nigeria.

“The present executive has facilitated Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) training for 49 members of the council and 450 members of the council have been trained through NUJ partnership with Google Newslab on how to use Google tools.

“These and other training programmes numerous to mention, we have done,” Ajayi said.

According to him, in terms of welfare, his administration has supported some members in dire need of assistance.

Ajayi said that his administration had been able to restore peace and unity to the Lagos council after his tumultuous election into office last year.

The chairman said that the peace had improved members’ turnout during monthly congresses, which had tripled from what it used to be during the last administration.

He said that his administration was able to secure a brand new bus, courtesy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Foundation, and facilitated by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa.

On the remodeling of the Lagos NUJ council secretariat, Ajayi said that the quantity surveyor and former contractor (Fawaz Projects) were putting finishing touches to the value of work done so far on site.

“In the next few weeks, construction works will resume on the site,” he said.

Ajayi said that his administration had been able to restore the Lagos Council website with an official web link to promote the council’s activities as well as allow for membership data storage.

“This administration was able to get a sizeable number of sponsors for the year 2021 Press Week.

“According to people’s opinion, it was the best Press Week Lagos Council ever had,” Ajayis said.

Ajayi said that his administration had also been able to offset debts running into millions of naira which were incurred by the last administration.

“Life and health insurance schemes for members are ongoing.

“We have also secured NUJ ID Cards for more than 500 journalists in Lagos.

“We are also in the process of getting an investor to operate our Somolu Guest House on Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model,” he said.

He said that his administration was working hard to refund subscribers of the Pen Jewel project and obtaining a provisional survey of Abaren land and the Certificate of Occupancy.

Speaking, Ephraim Sheyin, Head of NAN Lagos Operations, commended Ajayi-led executive for the thank you visit, urging unity among media organisations.

Sheyin said: “The unity of purpose among members during the election was encouraging and should be maintained in all that we do.

“Your coming to NAN today is a reminder of the bond between NAN and Lagos NUJ.

“We expect this bond to be infectious in the area of welfare for members.

“Through the same bond, constructive criticism should channel to the executives in order for better performance.

NAN reports that the event had staff of NAN across various departments in attendance.