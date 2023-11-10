Trending
Lagos NUJ elects new executives

NUJ

Members of  the Nigeria  Union  of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, have elected and sworn in a new executive to run the affairs of the union for the next three years.

NUJ National Vice-President, B Zone,  Ronke Samo, presented the new council members on Thursday.

She charged them to take the welfare of journalists as a priority.

Samo said that the Lagos Council’s Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi, who did well in his first tenure, was returned unopposed to serve a second term.

She charged the new executives of the Union to surpass whatever  success was recorded in the first tenure by the returned Chairman.

Samo represented the National President of the union, Chris Isinguzo, at the occasion.

All the executives were returned unopposed except the Vice Chairmanship’s position, which was keenly contested by Philip  Nwosu and Iyabo Ogunjuyigbe.

Philip Nwosu polled 277 votes to secure the position while Ogunjuyigbe scored 183 votes.

Ajayi, in his acceptance speech, pledged to continue to be accountable and take the welfare of journalists more seriously  in his new administration.

Ajayi, who described the election as a victory to everyone, said that in every competition there must always  be a winner.

He said: “We are  members of the same united family. I want to tell you that we are members of the same executive.

“We are not going to fall below expectations, that I can assure you.

“We have so many projects lined up and by the time we get to half of the second  term  we will have fulfilled all our promises”.

He said that every member of the union would be carried along, while the Union’s  books would be open for scrutiny and accountability.

According to him, accountability  is going to be the  watchword while capacity building and welfare of journalists will also be a priority.

Ajayi said that by January 2023, the backlog of pending benefits of members would be cleared.

The Chairman  said that the furnishing of the NUJ Secretariat as well as the Media Icon, an event that  would honour media personalities that have contributed to the industry, would be prioritised.

“With humility, doggedness we will take the union to greater heights, with ideas coming from members and constructive criticism  we will go places,” he pledged.

The  new executive members of the union included: the Secretary, Tunde Olalere; Assistant  Secretary, Laide Awosanya; Auditor, Kemi Ishola; and Financial  Secretary, Innocent Anaba, among others.

