The union, in a statement through its Secretary, Tunde Olalere, described Aderinokun as a poet, prolific writer, journalist, sports administrator and author of repute who made his mark in all spheres of life.

Olalere said: “He will be remembered as the Chairman, Volleyball Federation of Nigeria and as the Vice-Chairman, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).

“He also performed brilliantly as Editor, Daily Express Newspaper.

“He was also one of the founders of pop music in Nigeria.”

The union prayed for the repose of the soul of the erudite Nigerian, who “put in his best toward media and cultural development”.