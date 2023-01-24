Lagos NSCDC gets new Commandant 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed Usman Alfadarai as the new Commandant of the Lagos State Command.

The outgoing Commandant Okoro Eweka, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Lagos, in a telephone interview.

Eweka told NAN that all issues bordering on Security in the state should now be directed to the new commandant.

He said: ”I have been transferred as the Commandant of NSCDC, Lagos Command, to NSCDC Osun.

“I have received my letter of of transfer.

”A new person, Alfadarai, has been transferred from the NSCDC headquarters as the new Commandant of NSCDC, Lagos Command.

“I implore your agency to extend your support to the new commandant as you have done to me and my superiors.”

Alfadarai, until his deployment as NSCDC Lagos Command boss, was the Principal Staff Officer to Commandant-General of NSCDC.