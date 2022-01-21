Lagos NIPR appoints John Ehiguese to head its training, education committee

The Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has appointed John Ehiguese, Chief Executive Officer, Mediacraft Associates Limited, to chair its Training and Education Committee.

The appointment is in recognition of Mr Ehiguese’s leadership, passion for and contributions to the advancement of quality education and training for communications professionals in the country.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter dated 17 January 2022 and signed by the chairman of the PR body, Comfort Nwankwo.

“I am delighted to inform you that the Executive Council of the Lagos State Chapter has approved your appointment as the Chairman, Training and Education Committee of the Chapter,” Nwankwo said in the letter.

He added: “In constituting your committee, painstaking effort has been made to choose discerning, bright and knowledgeable professionals of impeccable character, professional accomplishments having held long-time leadership roles representing significant stakeholder groups.”

Nwankwo, who was elected last year to pilot the NIPR, Lagos Chapter, through its next growth phase, had promised to work with proven professionals in the industry to ensure the Institute achieves its growth objectives. It is in line with that promise, that Nwankwo reached out to Mr Ehiguese, a thoroughbred PR professional, and others, to tap into their wealth of knowledge.

“By this appointment, we are confident that you will bring your deep knowledge and invaluable experience to bear on this exciting assignment,” Nwankwo concluded.

Ehiguese expressed his appreciation for the appointment, even as he promised to put in his best to help strengthen the Institute’s training and master class programmes. “I am deeply honoured to be appointed to head such a critical committee. I am confident that as a committee, we will put in our best to further strengthen the Institute’s training and education programmes,” Mr Ehiguese said.

The image maker expert founded Mediacraft, a leading PR firm in the country, over 18 years ago, with about 30 years’ experience in public relations and communications.

A consummate professional, Ehiguese has contributed immensely to the development of PR in Nigeria. He was at one time president of Public Relations Consultant Association of Nigeria (PRCAN). He is on the Board of Management of International Communications Consultants Organization (ICCO) and has functioned in the ICCO as a judge for the body’s Global PR Award.

He remains a strong advocate of support by the government for local PR players through patronage and partnerships. Last year, Ehiguese instituted a training and mentorship programme for mass communications undergraduates and prospective PR practitioners, as part of his contributions to the growth of the industry.

In recognition of his invaluable contributions, Ehiguese has won several industry awards, including the Best Public Relations practitioner in 2019 and a Lifetime Achievement award at the 2021 Lagos PR Industry Gala & Awards (LaPRIGA).

The NIPR Training and Education Committee has a total of 10 members.