Lagos new CP, Abiodun Alabi warns Command’s officers against misconduct

The newly deployed Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has again warned the officers and men of the Command against smearing his hard-earned reputation by their unprofessional conducts.

Alabi gave the latest warning while addressing Heads of Departments and Sectional Heads in the Finance and Administration (DFA) unit at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

A press statement signed by the State Poice Public Relations Officer (PPRO),

CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu stated with respect to concerned about rights of citizens, the CP also warned Heads of Investigation Sections against over detention of suspects in their custody, directing that they must dispense with criminal cases speedily.

The new CP also warned the administrative office personnel and others to always manage information effectively and be guided by the oath of secrecy when handling official correspondence and other matters.

Alabi admonished the personnel not to work at cross purposes but to ensure inter-departmental and inter-sectional harmony.