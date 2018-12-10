Lagos, NASFAT seek support for victims of domestic violence

Maryam Adeyemi, the Director, Lagos State Office of the Public Defender, has appealed to Nigerians to support victims of domestic violence.

Adeyemi on Monday said that it was rare for women to make up stories about being abused or raped, urging the society to believe and support them.

She gave the advice at a Sensitisation Programme on Ending Violence Against Children and Domestic Violence at Nasrul-Lahil-il-Fath Society headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja.

The director, who spoke on the topic: “Ending the Scourge of Domestic Violence in Our society: Practical and Legal Way Forward”, urged the society to be judgmental if a woman chose to stay with the abuser.

She said: “So many factors are responsible for women not speaking up; this programme is very apt because it falls within the 16 days activities of the United Nation’s campaign against ending violence against children and women.

“Women should be empowered or they will be controlled by the men; the society is not supportive enough to those that are being abused.

“We want to change the narrative, women should stop stigmatising women or girls that are being abused, but support them,’’ she said.

Imam Saheed Adekunle, a member of Mission Board of NASFAT, urged couples or intending couples to seek help from God.

Adekunle said: “The things that are happening in our homes and marriages today have really gone contrary to why God instituted marriages.

“The purpose of marriage is for peace, love and understanding to be in a home.

“But today, for so many reasons couples are having issues among themselves so much that they go physical.

“We have to go back to the Quran to be able to enjoy good home. What we have in the society today is a reflection of what we have in our home.’’

Alhaji Dawudu Sumonu, a member of ENDVAC, urged mothers to be closer to their children.

Sumonu said: “The home belongs to mothers and they should take the responsibility of protecting the rights of their child.

“Without the mothers there is no home, mothers should be closer to their children, they should always take up discussions with them on issues that affect them and their future.’’

Rauf Ayodeji, the Vice President of NASFAT, said that both men and women could be victims of violence.

Ayodeji said: “Domestic violence is not the case of women only, men can also be abused, but when the women are abused, they don’t speak up because of their emotional status.

“I appeal to our women who are also mothers to please speak up when they see someone being abused or when you are being abused.”

Alhaja Samiat Mumuni, the NASFAT Women Affairs Secretary, urged mothers to take care of their house helps as they were products from another woman.

Mumuni said: “A lot of women are fond of exploiting their house helps, they are human beings too, they were given birth to by people like you.

“They exploit them by making them work from morning till night without food or rest, they abuse them psychologically, physically and it is ungodly.

“Mothers should be fair, just and kind to them.’’