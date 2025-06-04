Lagos: Mr. Governor, this sacrifice must get to Olodumare, by Funke Egbemode 

As a young reporter in the early 90s, I grew up in the newsroom hearing the phrase ‘IBB Boys’. These were young soldiers loyal to the former Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida who ruled Nigeria between August 27, 1985 and August 26, 1993. As a directing staff (lecturer) at the Nigerian Defense Academy, NDA in the early 1970s, IBB was reported to have grown and groomed officers who were fiercely loyal to him. Indeed, many boasted that they could lay down their lives for IBB. Popular Colonel Abubakar Umar sensationally announced that he would fight IBB’s battle blindfolded. He would say so if you knew how IBB protected his boys from all weathers. As Babangida grew, he took along his crew and made sure they were well positioned and assigned. What today we call juicy appointments fell pleasantly in the laps of his boys. Many of the ‘boys’ reached the peak of their careers, retired meritoriously and even went on to do bigger things. IBB is not on record as having fought or thrown any of his boys under any bus, no matter the sin. He is an agba ti ko binu whose children are in the billions.

I can name more of the boys. There is a very big boy called General David Mark. He not only had a great military career and retired, but he also went into politics and became the number three citizen as Nigeria’s Senate President. Even today as a distinguished grandfather and Senator, David Mark is still an IBB Boy. And he is very proud to be so called.

IBB met 19-year-old Olagunsoye Oyinlola at the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1970 as the small boy’s Company Commander (class teacher). Since then, both boss and boy have been together in rain and sun; lightning and thunder. Oyinlola was Military Administrator (MILAD) of Lagos State as a soldier and later Governor of Osun State as a democratically elected politician. Now in his 70s, he is still proud of his beginning and the mentor who held his hands when it mattered most.

The list of IBB Boys still holding sway in politics and business will stretch from Lagos through Potiskum to Tambuwal village in Sokoto state. They proudly talk about their ‘tribe’ and even their descendants. The Yoruba say we cannot eat dog meat without referring to the pot with which it was cooked.

After IBB came Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As there were IBB Boys so are there Tinubu Boys. Some call them the Lagos crew or Lagos gang. What matters is that between the time Tinubu became the Governor of Lagos State till date as Nigeria’s 16th democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the number of people whose political careers have taken giant leaps on Tinubu’s shoulders are dozens, even scores. The list stretches from Isale-Eko to Katsina. And no, the beneficiaries are not just Lagosians. However, today’s piece is not about the former and serving governors, Deputy Governors, Ministers, Senators, Representatives, Commissioners, Ambassadors, Directors-General who owe PBAT their political clout and careers. This is also not about celebrating those who remember where they came from or denigrating those who have grown bigger than their breeches. This is about the cold war that has left the media space frozen in the last one week.

The President is unhappy with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Let’s quit the ostrich business. Something is definitely wrong with that relationship.

The last outing where the President refused to shake Sanwo-Olu’s hands was all the confirmation we all needed to realise that the President is not afraid to show his displeasure with his son in public.

Sanwo-Olu’s sin is not important here as that will be like D-Banj’s ‘No long thing’. The Yoruba say the man who acknowledges his sin will not stay on his knees for long. Sanwo- Olu is a Yoruba man who must do the needful. He is a level headed man in the saddle as we have seen in Lagos. This is his second term and my first time of seeing Tinubu openly showing his displeasure with a sitting Lagos Governor. It is time to bring out the platter of pottage of appeasement, ebure, and ask for forgiveness.

Many many years ago, the Orishas conspired together and began to rebel against Olodumare, the Lord of heaven and the earth. They said they were tired of Olodumare’s edict. Why couldn’t they share power and responsibilities among themselves instead of waiting for Olodumare? When Olodumare caught wind of their plot, he withheld rain from the earth. The earth became parched. Plants dried up. The drought was so much, breasts disappeared from the chest of maidens, boys had their scrotums calcified, there was famine, people starved. Even the Orishas and their children’s robust cheeks became gaunt, their faces pinched. As their round bellies disappeared, so did their pride and rebelliousness. They knew it was time to appease the Lord of heaven. Only the birds could fly but even with their feathers, the abode of Olodumare was too close to the sun for them to achieve a successful trip. Every bird who attempted it returned singed and covered in soot without seeing Olodumare. It looked like they were all going to perish in the drought. Until the peacock volunteered to go on behalf of everybody. Was that a joke? Peacock and her elegant feathers flying all that way? Risking her beauty and elegance? She ignored their guffaws and set out. It was a difficult journey and she considered giving up many times but she kept flying in spite of the withering heat of the scorching sun. By the time she arrived at the Lord of heaven abode, the peacock was in a mess. Olodumare was moved by the sacrifice and determination of the peacock to do what’s right inspite of the pain and difficulty. He forgave the world, sent rain. And wealth and peace reigned on earth again.

Like the peacock, Governor Sanwo-olu must undertake this journey to make peace. It is going to be tough and long- winding. There will be the distraction of the jibes of those who will talk about what they know nothing about. The Governor must stay focused. His pride would be smeared but let Mr Governor keep flying until he achieves his aim.

I bet, at this point, many will tell Mr. Governor to ignore Mr. President. After all, what can the President do to Sanwo Olu as a second term Governor. He won’t be needing a fresh ticket. That may be true but a river that forgets its source will dry up. A man who forgets to show gratitude is like a thief. Mr Governor knows these proverbs and he remembers how he became governor. The favour that singled him out among thousands is what he should not forget. Those who will quote democratic tenets and the independence of the sub-national to him do not know what he knows. The last Governor they misled is still wandering alone in the wilderness. Those who urged him on have since moved on. Dear Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, remember what the Bible taught us. ‘Wisdom is profitable to direct’.

Mr President, you are the father of all. ‘Omode kii mo eko je ko ma ra lowo’. There’s no way a child will eat pap without staining his fingers. You have chastised your son with the right hand on May 29, it is time to draw him close with the left hand. The clan of the Tinubu boys must not be depleted, sir. As Olodumare forgave the orishas, please look beyond this iniquity and forgive, like a father.

