Lagos moves against tax defaulters

The Lagos State Government says it is going all out to enforce tax laws and payment by all defaulters, as only about 600,000 are up to date in terms of compliance.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, in a statement on Monday said the move against defaulters was commencing immediately.

Ayorinde lamented that many residents were not fulfilling their civic obligation of paying their taxes.

Lagos has a population of over 22 million.

According to Ayorinde, the prevailing situation will adversely affect government’s infrastructure renewal drive across the state.

He said: “The government has directed all its revenue agencies to ensure prompt payment of taxes and also commence enforcement of payment by all tax defaulters with immediate effect.”

Ayorinde said the government remained committed to completing all ongoing projects on schedule, but this was largely dependent on prompt payment of taxes by residents.

He listed some of the major ongoing projects to include the Oshodi Transport Interchange, reconstruction of the Oshodi International Airport Road, network of roads in Epe to link Ijebu Ode, construction of Bus Rapid Transit lane from Abule-Egba to Oshodi as well as the construction of the Pen Cinema flyover.

He also said the government had commenced the construction of over 20 network of roads within the boundaries of Lagos and Ogun States to ease movement and enhance business activities between the two states.

Ayorinde said: “These projects have already begun in earnest.

“The construction of the 181 roads earmarked across the 57 local councils, which is now an annual ritual of this government, will commence anytime soon and many more too numerous to mention.”

He said the will and commitment of the government is to ensure that all the projects are completed before 2019.

Ayorinde said the state government appreciated those who had supported it, particularly in the discharge of their civic responsibility through payment of taxes.